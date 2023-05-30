Natchez native appointed new Clinical Director at Growing Tree Clinic in Jackson, Meridian Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Submitted Article

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Native is now the newly appointed Clinical Director for the Growing Tree Clinic in Jackson and Meridian.

The Growing Tree is a clinic that is dedicated and committed to helping children with autism reach goals and levels in life and develop their full potential, to help them become independent, self-sufficient and productive.

Bre’Anna Shaneice Newborne, MS, BCBA, LBA, is the 32-year-old daughter of Anita Newborne Flowers and the sister of Vas’Shaun Marque Newborne.

She has helped many children and young adults with autism have hope that some never thought possible.

During Bre’Anna’s senior year as an undergrad, she was a dedicated member of the Psychology Club board, where she learned a lot about children with special disabilities.

In 2013, she worked as a behavior technician with children with down syndrome, autism and Tourette syndrome. Bre’Anna volunteered as an assistant researcher and has also held the title of president of the State of Mississippi Autism Foundation.

Bre’Anna also obtained her Master’s Degree in Applied Behavior Analysis.

“Her hard work and dedication have paid off,” said her mother, Flowers, “and Bre’Anna Newborne is still standing taller than ever. Hats off, praises, congratulations, and God’s speed to you Bre’Anna. So proud of you.”