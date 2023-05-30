Pets of the Week: Meet Dylan and Cai, Elsa, Coffee Bean and Brownie Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

1 of 4

Meet Dylan and Cai. These two young dogs truly love each other. Dylan, on the left, is 1 year old. Cai, right, is 5-1/2 months old. These two are super dogs and would make some family very happy. The staff at Concordia PAWS would love for them to be adopted together, but not necessary. Come by and meet these two today. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is required to keep them safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Next is Elsa. She is about 2 to 3 months old. Elsa is playful and talkative, always ready for a conversation. She is so ready to find a furever home and family.

And, meet Coffee Bean. This sweet boy is 6 to 8 weeks old. He was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Coffee Bean loves to be held and he is very lovable. He is patiently waiting for his perfect furever family.

Email newsletter signup

Come meet Elsa and Coffee Bean at the Shelter, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Finally, Brownie is a super sweet 3-year-old female Staffie/Black Mouth Cur mix who loves any type of attention — cuddles, walks, belly rubs, etc. She plays well with other dogs, is kennel trained and cat friendly. Brownie is spayed, heartworm negative, and up to date on all healthcare. She has been in a shelter waiting for a family of her own for over a year now. Please contact Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue at 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Brownie.