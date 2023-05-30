Photo Gallery: Images from Memorial Day 2023 at Natchez National Cemetery
Published 5:36 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Residents from across the Miss-Lou and beyond made the annual pilgrimage to the Natchez National Cemetery to pay honor and respect to the veterans and family of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
Here are some images of Memorial Day at the national cemetery Monday:
Wearing a Veteran 4 Life T-shirt, James Calhoun stands among the grave markers at the Natchez National Cemetery. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
“Taps” is played at the end of the Memorial Day program at the Natchez National Cemetery. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Joyce Mitchell is comforted by family members in front of the grave marker of Mitchell’s mother Willie Ruth Marshall. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
John Cooks and his two grandsons, Jeremiah McDaniel and Israel McDaniel, visit the gravesite of Cooks’ parents at the Natchez National Cemetery. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Loretta Shelly looks for her husband’s grave marker after the Memorial Day parade on Monday. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Family members of John Watson, spend time on Memorial Day next to his grave marker at the Natchez National Cemetery. Family members include, from left, David West, granddaughter Jacqueline Dixon, great, great-granddaughters Adriana Dixon, Adrien Dixon, Aeriana Dixon, granddaughter Sherrl Dixon and great-granddaughter Sidra Dixon. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Herbert Ford Jr. kneels at the marker where his grandparents are buried at the Natchez National Cemetery. (Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat)
James Calhoun and his wife Angela, stand in front of the grave marker of James’ brother, Julius Calhoun Jr. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Standing at the grave of Robert Ellis are family members, Tionna Ellis, Amber Ellis, Taylour Eillis, wife Gerry Ellis, Tass Washington and great-granddaughter
Kaliyah Murray. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Lavern Clark places a wreath on the marker of her mother Willie Mae Clark Singleton. (Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Scenes from Monday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)