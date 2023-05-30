UPDATE: Natchez firefighter injured during roof collapse while battling house fire, is OK Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — A Memorial Day house fire on Saragossa Road in Adams County ended in the total loss of the home and the injury of at least one firefighter when the roof of the structure collapsed.

Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the firefighter was taken to the emergency room by ambulance but appears to be OK.

“He’s back at work,” Arrington said Tuesday.

No other injuries have been reported. No one was home at the time of the fire.

In fact, when firefighters made it to the fire at 45 Saragossa Road after 6 p.m. Monday, the home was fully engulfed.

“The call came out around 6 p.m. and it was mostly put out between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.,” Volunteer fire coordinator Darryl Smith said, adding that at that time, firefighters were still monitoring hot spots.

The cause is still under investigation by the county.

“It may take a day or two or maybe longer than that,” Smith said of how long it would take to determine what started the fire. “It all depends. With it being a total loss, it’s hard to say.”

In addition to the Lake Montrose volunteer fire department and Natchez Fire Department, Smith said volunteers from all four volunteer stations arrived to assist.

“Everyone showed up,” he said.

However, by the time it was over the home was gutted and the roof was gone.

Arrington said the firefighters put forth their best effort.

“The unfortunate part is sometimes those things can’t be avoided when you’re dealing with homes in the county area,” he said. “The fire was already vented through the roof upon arrival and once that happens, you can’t limit the oxygen getting to it.”