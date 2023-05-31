16-year-old airlifted following a single-car accident in Vidalia

Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — A 16-year-old from Monterey was airlifted following a serious car accident early Wednesday in Vidalia, where the young driver had to be extracted from the vehicle.

For reasons unknown,  Evan Wilson lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway and collided with a business sign in front of a shopping center that contains Johnny’s Pizza and Petsense on Carter Street.

According to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, the accident happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, as Wilson was driving to Wisner for work. His vehicle somehow spun around facing the opposite direction from where Wilson was driving.

“We believe he either passed out for some medical reason or had fallen asleep,” Merrill said, adding that the teen stated he had been working late the night before and had to be back at work at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Wilson’s mother Virginia Wilson said he sustained a broken collar bone, bruising on his left lung and possibly a dislocated or fractured hip. He was transported by ambulance to Trinity Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette. The family is waiting for a doctor’s update on the extent of his injuries, she said.

“At the moment, he is stable,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

