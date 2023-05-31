Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 19-25:

Terence Naji King charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terence Naji King charged with non-compliant/living less than 3,000 miles from schools and day care centers. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terence Naji King charged with failure to report change of address. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kelvin Tyrone Sims charged with burglary of a commercial building – auto. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 19-25:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 24:

Yolanda Nichole Allen, 39, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $1,120.50.

Jordyn Xavier Anderson, 19, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jose Raul Cordova, 34, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Fine set at $748.75.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Seven days jail time — satisfied by time served in jail.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, charged with indecent exposure. To serve seven days in jail.

Dontra Lamond McCalup, 40, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 82 days suspended. Eight days credit form time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Krysta M. McClung, 25, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Deshantra Deuae Johnson, 32, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Lisa Marie Queen, 33, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Malik Williams, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Zero days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Kyla Sheri Williams, 42, pleaded guilty to telephone: threatening or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, May 23:

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 31, charged with shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 31, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 24, charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury. Has old fines totaling $2,385.50.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 24, charged with three counts of murder: attempt to commit. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Zachariah Samuel Levy, 19, charged with enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to misdemeanor simple possession with firearm enhancement. Sentenced to 180 days with 167 days suspended. Thirteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,273.75.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, charged with two counts of shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury on each count. Has old fines totaling $352.50.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, charged with three counts of murder: attempt to commit. Case bond over to a grand jury on each count.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, charged with three counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cedric Maurice Tenner, 30, charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cedric Maurice Tenner, 30, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 24:

Mohnterrius Jefferson, 25, Ferriday, sentenced to five days default and fined $245 for no driver’s license.

Archie Ezell III, 44, Winsboro, sentenced to five days default and fined $900 plus $260 court cost for hunting or taking deer out of season or during illegal hours.

Jennifer Hope McMillin, 51, Jonesville, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation and fined $900 plus $457.50 court cost for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Rashand Hawkins, 25, Natchez, sentenced to 25 days default and fined $350 plus $260 court cost for simple criminal damage to property.

Martin Datoni, 64, Natchez, sentenced to three days default and fined $325 for speeding.

David Miguel Anderson, 32, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation and fined $900 plus court cost of $457.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Marcus Catrell Frazier, 45, Natchez, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation and fined $900 plus court cost of $457.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).