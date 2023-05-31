Courthouse Records: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Adams County

May 19-25

Civil suits:

Heirship of Sam P. Banks et al.

Heirship of Mattie Banks et al.

Estate of Annette Davis Carter.

Estate of Shirley Fay Champlin Chamberlain.

Divorces:

Robert C. Allen and Savannah Walker Allen. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Tania Hoggatt v. Elijah Hoggatt.

Tanreka Mequonne Johnson and Jamar Gilmer Johnson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Kevin Michael Campbell, 28, Natchez to Megan Hope Nations, 30, Roxie.

Jack Fitzgibbon Hall, 25, Natchez to Jordyn Aniece Rodriguez, 25, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

May 18-24

Edward Profit Jr. and Flora S. Profit to Talesia Dobbins, lots 30 and 24 LaGrange Heights.

DRH Investments, L.L.C. to Andrea C. Ross, lot 52 of the Hills Subdivision.

Serenity Real Estate Investments to Norma Reed Moore, lot 12 Carpenter Addition.

Ethel S. Adams to Vandorian Adams et al., lot 24 Highland North Subdivision I.

Tamara Noland Scales to Coey Scot Lemoine and Julie Gremillion Lemoine, land beginning at the corner formed by the intersection of the southerly line of “B” Street and the westerly line of Commerce Street.

Robert P. Byrne to Charles Bass, lots 2 and 3 in Block No. 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Mortgages:

May 18-24

Fred Watkins Jr. to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, all of lots 5 and 6 and portions of lots 4 and 7 of Block 5 of the Concord Lots.

Talesia Davis to NEWREZ, LLC, lots 30 and 24 LaGrange Heights.

Andrea C. Ross to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 52 of the Hills Subdivision.

Victoria T. Garza to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 74 Dunkerron, First Development.

Norma Reed Moore to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 12 Carpenter Addition.

Corey Scott Lemoine and Julie Gremillion Lemoine to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at the corner formed by the intersection of the southerly line of “B” Street and the westerly line of Commerce Street.

Charles Bass to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lots 2 and 3 in Block No. 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Ruthie Abraham to Tensas State Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 37 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

West Gate Funeral Home, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at a point on the Easterly margin of Pine Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 25

Civil cases:

Old Federal Credit Union v. Tanisha D. Ellis.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Hanna Best.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Billie Mattox.

Dianna Pollard v. Leanna Duker.

Delandria McGuire v. George Derrick Smith.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Robert Minor.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Israel Smith.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Delores Bowman.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Jamie Hargrave.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Jasmine Rochell Hauer.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Terrizina Jones.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Debra Freeman.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Patricia Dent.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Joe E. Stepney.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Margaret Scott.

Midland Credit v. Lee Hinson.

Midland, LLC v. Chiquita Gaylor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Anitra Fulton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Eugene Prater.

Midland Credit v. Travian Herrington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tyler Simmons.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Valerie Harris.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Andreika Thomas.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Anthony Green Jr.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Krystal Robinson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gloria Bell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael Rehms.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tenia Hill.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Samone Rankin.

Oak Village/Erma Clark v. Jeni Jones.

Carlotta Gray v. Candi Gray.

Concordia Parish

May 19-25

Civil suits:

Jennifer Cowan v. William Thomas Tradewell.

Bryanna Bowers v. Mountain Laurel Assurance Company.

Bryanna Bowers v. Michael Anthony Atkins.

Succession of Ray Herman Skates.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Kenneth D. White.

Succession of Donny Gean Mitchell.

Gail Rushing v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Roy Rushing v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Nathan Way.

Lathasa Nelson v. Katrelle Jefferson Sr.

Kirahn Mills v. Devin Green.

Succession of Sandra Taylor.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Thomas Z. Bolyer.

J’Hatori Jefferson v. Allen James Cumming Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Allen James Cumming Sr.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Jerry Claude King, 50, Vidalia to Brandy Leonard Curtis, 44, Vidalia.

Jacob Ty Richards, 22, Vidalia to Savannah Leigh Burchfield, 22, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Deliverance Temple of Jesus Christ to Sammie Lee Carter Sr., lot 10 Helena Park Subdivision.

Allyson Leigh Emrick Lensing to Brian Lee Calkins, a portion of lot 27 Brookwater Plantation.

Daly Rayman and Lacey Rayman to Strikeforce Property LA, LLC, lot 7 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Brian Lee Calkins to Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC, a portion of lo 27 Brookwater Plantation.

John Bradley Clifton and Pattie Claire Smith Clifton to Delta Bank, a 5.64 Acre Tract of Weecama Plantation.