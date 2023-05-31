Crime Reports: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Terrie Lee Champ, 57, 173 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault; manifesting extreme indifference for human life. No bond set.

Jordan Tario Sanxton, 20, 21 Smith Lane, Franklin County, Miss., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Sunday

Donald Joseph Brooks, 51, 7209 East County Road, Midland, Texas, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Alfrieda Freeman, 71, 230 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 27, 200 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of rape; statutory rape in which a person over 17 has sexual intercourse with a child over 14 but less than 16 and is 36 or more months younger.

Arrests — Monday, May 22

Madison Ann Farmer, 31, 61 Fairview Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $312.50.

Reports — Tuesday

Simple assault on Creek Bend Road.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Reports — Monday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Breaking and entering on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Loud noise/music on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Shots fired on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Martins Lane.

False alarm on Tyler Circle.

Breaking and entering on Glenwood Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Intelligence report on Triumph Lane.

False alarm on New Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Pintard Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Kennedy Drive.

Threats on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Harassment on Northgate Road.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on Watts Avenue.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Dog problem on Maplewood Lane.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Dog problem on Humming Bird Lane.

False alarm on Myrtle Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Brian Patrick Johnson, 40, Grant Street, Natchez, on charges of three counts speeding 1-9 miles over, speeding 1-9 miles over; seat belt violation, two counts of no motor vehicle liability insurance – 1st offense, and expired tag. Held on $2,086.25 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Keyonna Keyashae Allen, 18, Ashcot Circle, Vicksburg, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

William Dewayne Weed, 52, Warbler Court, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $446.50 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 18, Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of murder and two counts of murder: attempt to commit. Held without bond.

Madison Faith McLaurin, 22, Alexander Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $926.75 bond.

Donderic Markeith Minor, 22, Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on without bond.

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of three counts of attempt to commit offense (murder), two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault, two counts of shooting into a vehicle, one count of murder, and one count of drive-by shooting. Held on $350,000 bond.

Cedric Maurice Tenner, 30, Itasca Drive, on charges of malicious mischief (felony) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released on $60,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Selma Estates Road.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Cloverdale Road.

Property damage on Foster Mound Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Intelligence report on Lake Montrose Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Threats on Phillip West Road.

Dog problem on Dogwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue.

False alarm on Pintail Lane.

False alarm on Anderson Drive.

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Muddy Fork Road.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted subject on Magnolia Avenue.

False alarm on Parkview Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Warbler Court.

Civil matter on State Street

Reports — Friday

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Civil matter on Hammett Street.

Theft on Fox Glen Circle.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Steven E. Egloff, 51, homeless, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher Boettcher, 48, 7337 La 569, Waterproof, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Ryan Kickel, 39, 6249 La. 565, Jonesville, speeding, driving while intoxicated, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Farrell Reid, 31, 73273 West Givens Road, Kentwood, La., driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. No bond set.

Layton Richard, 31, 6552 Lake Mary Drive, Baker, DOC transfer. No bond set.

Bradley Welch, 37, 827 Eagle Road, Vidalia, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Threats on Margaret Circle.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Theft on Red River Levee Road.

Theft on Crestview Drive.

Fire at JJ Boat Landing.

Automobile theft on McAdams Road.

Unwanted person on Burl Roberts Road.

Threats on Doty Gardens Circle.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Traffic stop on US 425.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stop on North Oak Street.

Reckless driving on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on Levee Heights Road.

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Crestview Drive.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Down trees on Louisiana 565.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Suspicious person on Vidalia Drive.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 131.

Theft on Lincoln Avenue.

Automobile accidents on Louisiana 569.

Road hazard Louisiana 569.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Logan Sewell Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 565.

Drug law violations on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Stalking on Ralphs Road.

Simple burglary on Learned Drive.

Theft on Hammett Addition Circle.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on Lee Tyler Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 131.

Reckless driving on Vidalia Drive.

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive.

Simple battery on Ralphs Road.