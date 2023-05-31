Elder Samuel D. Watkins Sr. Published 9:14 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

March 13, 1930 – May 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Elder Samuel D. Watkins Sr., 93, of Natchez who passed away on May 25, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ God’s Son at 11 a.m. with Bishop Gregory Watkins Sr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 until the service time at the Church of Jesus Christ God’s Son.

Elder Samuel David Watkins, Sr., was born March 13, 1930, to Isaac and Elizabeth Watkins. He was educated in the Adams County Public Schools and worked for Natchez Lumber Company before enlisting in the military in 1952. After the military, he returned to school to receive his high school diploma from Natchez College. He then began working at Armstrong Tire Company until they closed, and he worked in the oil field for a number of years before retiring.

Elder Watkins was a devout man of God who served the Lord with his whole heart and worked tirelessly in the upbuilding of God’s Kingdom. He was baptized in Jesus’ name and received the gift of the Holy Ghost in 1969, at Bibleway Pentecostal Church in Natchez, MS. He was a dedicated member of Bibleway and served the Body of Christ as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent in the church. In 1992, the Lord led Elder Watkins to establish the Church of Jesus Christ God’s Son, where he served as Pastor for 27 years — impacting many, many lives.

Elder Watkins was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Katie Mae Johnson Watkins; five brothers, James, Isaac, Jr., John, Willie, Fred, and Daniel Watkins; two sisters, Elizabeth W. Wilson, and Adell W. Quinn; two grandsons, Jermaine Jackson, and Jamel Watkins; and one goddaughter, Kewanda Howard.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Pearlina Watkins; four sons, Samuel, Jr. (Carla), of Byram, MS, Jimmy, Sr., and Gregory, Sr. (Alana), of Natchez, MS and Mike, Sr. (Karen), of Houston, TX; one daughter, Betty Jackson of Baton Rouge, LA; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one godson, Kejuan McClain (Veronica); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.