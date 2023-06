Huston Gale White Published 9:38 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Oct. 21, 1942 – May 29, 2023

FERRIDAY – Memorial service for Huston “Smokey” Gale White, 80, of Clayton, LA will be held at Ferriday First Baptist Church on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Ulmer officiating. Interment will follow at White’s Ridge Cemetery in Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.