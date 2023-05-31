John Thomas Mullins Published 9:37 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

March 4, 1935 – May 29, 2023

ROXIE – Funeral services for Mr. John Thomas Mullins will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Roxie Baptist Church in Roxie, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Roxie City Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Wallace, Rev. Vance Windom, and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Roxie Baptist Church on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Mr. Mullins, 88, of Roxie, MS passed from this life on May 29, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 4, 1935, in Roxie, MS to Mr. William Franklin Mullins and Mrs. Hazel Whitehead Mullins.

He was a lifelong logging contractor and loved what he did. He enjoyed waterskiing, fishing, and all sports. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play their sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, James Kevin Mullins; his brothers, Allan Luther Mullins and Charles Mullins, and his sisters, Jimmie Ruth Garner and Juanita Mullins.

Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Janice Mullins; sons, Tony (Jena) and Brad; daughter-in-law, Ramona; grandchildren, Ryan, Danny (Kristen), Kin (Shelby), Karlee Byrd (Kolby), Hoby (Calin), Zayne, Brant, and Elise; great-grandchildren, Jamie, Adalynn, and Ollie; sister-in-law, Earlyn Mullins; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are his six grandsons.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.