Local trail ride will benefit St. Jude Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Double C Ranch at 1087 Hutchins Landing Road in Natchez will host a “Tack up for St. Jude Trail Ride,” this Saturday, June 3. David Carter and event organizer Maria Vaughn are hosting the trail ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations of $25 are all that is needed to participate while kids 12 and under are free.

Participants can arrive at 11 a.m. when gates open. Riders will hit the trails at 1 p.m. and return by 4 p.m. (ish). Music featuring Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie will be played from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, drinks and fun included with the $25 donation while a silent auction and raffle aims to raise additional funds.

“They thought it would be a good location for a fundraiser,” Carter said. “We did a ride 12 years ago and had a good turnout. It looks like we will have a good turnout this year.”

Carter said there are actually two trail rides planned for Saturday. One will be a two-mile ride in the morning, and the afternoon ride will be a five-and-a-half-mile ride through woods, fields and manicured trails with beautiful views.

Guests are welcome on the ride but trail riders should bring their own horse, Carter said. They will have horses and wagons for the ride, he added. Maria Vaughn said people did not have to ride a horse to participate in the event.

She said the event will hopefully be an annual fundraiser for her group St. Jude FUNraisers to raise money for St. Jude. FUNraisers hosts events throughout the year to raise money and donated $250,000 last year to St. Jude, Vaughn said.

In the past, Vaughn had always done barrel races but thought a trail ride would be a great opportunity. Natchez was the perfect location for the event and she hopes the trail ride will return to Natchez every year.

“Natchez is absolutely beautiful. I think everyone should come see the area and see more than the ranch. It is a beautiful area,” Vaughn said. “I have been here a couple of times. Everyone is super friendly and it is a neat place. David also had the facilities for a trail ride… We would love for people to come out even if it is just to hear Geno perform. No charge for him, we just ask for a donation. Everyone in the area is welcome to come.”

People can sign up through an online form at form.jotform.com/mariavaughn/trail-ride or at the Double C ranch the day of the event. Those who may not be able to make it can still donate online here.