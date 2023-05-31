Martha Frances Campbell Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

May 25, 1924 – May 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Martha Frances Davis Campbell, 99, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 25 , 2023, in Jackson, will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Zion Hill # Baptist Church with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and continue on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Martha was born on May 25, 1924, in Natchez, the daughter of Mary Middleton Davis and Titus Davis, Jr. She was a high school graduate and member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church, where she served with the Women’s Missionary Society. Mrs. Campbell enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents: Titus Davis, Sr., Martha Davis, Anna E. Herbert and Edward Middleton; sisters: Dorothy Davis, Annie B. Green, Beaulah Johnson, Lucille Martin, Irene Bacon and Helen Davis; brothers: Titus Davis III, Ernest Davis and William Davis, Sr.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories: sons: Thomas Campbell, Jr. (Jerlena), Robert Campbell, Sr. (Sharlene), James Campbell, Sr. (Viola), Lawrence Campbell, Sr. (Patricia), Larry Campbell (Zerada); daughters: Patricia C. Bonds (Robert), Delores C. Williams, Shirley C. Lee; 30 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com