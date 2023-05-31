Richard Martin Durkin, Jr. Published 9:36 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

June 17, 1960 – May 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Richard Martin Durkin, Jr., 62, who died at his home in Natchez, MS on May 30, 2023, will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. with Father Aaron M. Williams officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Richard was born June 17, 1960, in Natchez, MS, the son of Richard M. Durkin, Sr. and Camille Butler Durkin. He married Nancy Jane Gibson of Natchez on October 23, 1982, and they had two daughters, Hannah Laura Durkin of Natchez and Doris Mae Durkin, Doctor of Pharmacy, of Biloxi, MS.

He is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal School and attended Northeast in Monroe, LA, and the University of Mississippi in Oxford. After college, Richard apprenticed under Elton Larry and then Mark Gremillion, and became an accomplished woodworking craftsman, opening his own Mill working business in 1984.

Richard was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed duck and turkey hunting, as well as often helping his father-in-law in his vegetable garden. His favorite outdoor activity was taking his duck boat out onto the Mississippi River with his wife, Nancy, aboard, and spending endless hours taking in all of the area’s beautiful nature. The first thing each morning, he would load up his canine partners, Buddy and Jax, and take them out into the country or along the river to run and roam. He loved his family; however, above all else.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Martin Durkin, Sr. and Camille Butler Durkin of Natchez, MS; his father-in-law Clayton Parker Gibson, Sr. and brother-in-law, Charles H. Robinette, Jr. also of Natchez.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Gibson Durkin, his daughters Hannah Laura Durkin (future son-in-law Eric Peters), Doris Mae Durkin of Biloxi, MS; a yet to be born grandson, Richard Everett Peters; his sisters, Camille G. Durkin of Ocean Springs, MS, Sally B. Durkin of Natchez, Pam D. Courtney (Peter) of Midland, TX and Lacy D. Sparks (Paul) of Birmingham, AL; brothers-in-law Clayton Parker Gibson, Jr. (Angela) of Natchez, John L. Gibson (Lucy) of Dallas, TX; nephews, Andrew Clifton of Midland, TX, Taylor Clifton (Sheridan) of Lake Travis, TX, Butler Sparks (Elizabeth Ann) of Birmingham, Will Sparks (Sarah) of Birmingham, Lawton Sparks (fiancé Virginia), Clayton P. Gibson, III (Dominique) of Natchez, Britton J. Gibson (Jamie) of Brandon, MS, Connor L. Gibson (Bettina) of Covington, LA, M. Reeve Gibson (Katie) of Natchez, Joey Garrett (Mandy) of Terry, MS, Charles H. Robinette III (Pamela) of Sumner, MS, Devon Gibson of Dallas, Josh Gibson (Ariela) of Albuquerque, N.M.; nieces Camille M. Courtney of Midland, TX, Elizabeth C. Jones (Travis) of Midland, TX, Lacey Robinette Handjis (Russell) of Natchez, Meghan Campbell (fiancé David) of Chattanooga, TN and Melissa Valentino (Guy) of Dallas, TX, and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Charlie Robinette, Reeve Gibson, Parker Gibson, John Gibson, Clay Gibson, Gray Williams, Taylor Clifton and Butler Sparks

Honorary Pallbearers are Chandler Jordan, Clark Lambdin, George Nosser, Kevin Williams, Antwony Sylvester, Britt Gibson, Joey Garrett, William “Chubby” Riley, Peter Courtney and Paul Sparks.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.