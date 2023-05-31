The Sunset Capital of Mississippi? You bet we are, say Natchez residents Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Will Natchez soon be”the sunset capital of Mississippi”?

If proof is in the pictures, it just may be the best spot for viewing sunsets anywhere in our state.

The concept popped up this weekend, when Dr. Randy Tillman shared a photo he’d taken of sunset on the river with Mayor Dan Gibson.

“I was walking along the bluff and almost 100 people were there to photograph sunset,” Tillman wrote to the mayor. “This photo is an example. The bluff altitude, the river foreground, and of course, facing west yield incredible sunset views. I am thinking Natchez should claim the title ‘Sunset Capital of Mississippi.'”

Tillman went on to cite Sunset in Key West and Dauphin Island, known as the “sunset capital of Alabama” as precedents for claiming the title locally.

“Randy – I love your idea!,” the mayor replied.

The concept drew instant praise on Facebook, with residents sharing their thoughts and sunset photos as well:

“Sunsets from the bluff are frequently spectacular,” wrote Bob Strader. “I have a folder for sunset pics on my iPhone.”

Katherine Parker said she strongly agrees. “I shot this (photo) a few weeks back, while running. I couldn’t keep my pace, due to how breathtaking the sunset is on the Bluff.”

Angela Bruce Patterson urged Natchez and its leaders to capitalize on the concept. “Our sunsets definitely provide us with the most beautiful ones!”

Sandy Johnston Smith remarked that the sunsets are remarkable “all year long, especially the beautiful pinks and purples during the winter months.”

And Tim Vance puts it succinctly: “We have some of the most beautiful sunsets one can ever see!”

