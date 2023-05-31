‘Welcome aboard’: Moroney takes oath, joins Natchez Board of Aldermen

Published 11:41 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Stacy Graning

Curtis Moroney takes the oath of office administered by Judge George Ward, with Candi Davis holding the Bible. Behind the group are aldermen Valencia Hall, Billy Joe Frazier, Sarah Carter Smith, Mayor Dan Gibson, and alderman Benjamin Davis. (Democrat photo by Stacy Graning)

Natchez’s newest aldermen took his spot representing District 6 on Wednesday.

Curtis Moroney, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Dan Dillard, was sworn-in during a special called meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“Thank you to everyone for being here and for your support,” Moroney said after taking the oath. “This is not something I ever thought I would do, but on the day of Dan’s passing it hit me like a ton of bricks. The time is now. This is something I needed to do.”

Email newsletter signup

Moroney, who is self-employed, is well-known throughout Natchez for his lengthy volunteer efforts, from organizing and running parades to the creating the Natchez Bicycle Classic to helping lead volunteers and organizers of the Natchez Balloon Festival.  He fills the seat vacated by longtime alderman and mayor pro-tem Dillard, who passed away in March.

“Our future is bright,” Moroney said “And as long as we are hard-working and dedicated to doing things – doing the right thing for the right reasons – progress can continue to be made.”

Moroney was sworn in by Judge George Ward, assisted by Moroney’s stepmother Candi Davis, who held the Bible passed down to Gibson by his mother.

“This Bible, with so many pages underlined … remind me that truly our steps are ordered by the Lord,” Gibson said.

Other members of the Board of Aldermen welcomed Moroney.

“Welcome to the club,” said Billy Joe Frazier of Ward 2, adding that while there will be times they may disagree, he pledged to always sit and talk about issues with Moroney.

“You’re absolutely correct that we have a bright future ahead,” said Valencia Hall, Ward 1. “And the train continues to roll; welcome aboard.”

 

 

More News

Mother, one-year-old baby airlifted after two vehicle crash in Roxie

Pets of the Week: Meet Dylan and Cai, Elsa, Coffee Bean and Brownie

Natchez native appointed new Clinical Director at Growing Tree Clinic in Jackson, Meridian

UPDATE: Natchez firefighter injured during roof collapse while battling house fire, is OK

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How concerned are you about the number of guest houses, B&Bs and short-term rentals are operating in Natchez's historic district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections