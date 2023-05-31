‘Welcome aboard’: Moroney takes oath, joins Natchez Board of Aldermen Published 11:41 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Natchez’s newest aldermen took his spot representing District 6 on Wednesday.

Curtis Moroney, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Dan Dillard, was sworn-in during a special called meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“Thank you to everyone for being here and for your support,” Moroney said after taking the oath. “This is not something I ever thought I would do, but on the day of Dan’s passing it hit me like a ton of bricks. The time is now. This is something I needed to do.”

Email newsletter signup

Moroney, who is self-employed, is well-known throughout Natchez for his lengthy volunteer efforts, from organizing and running parades to the creating the Natchez Bicycle Classic to helping lead volunteers and organizers of the Natchez Balloon Festival. He fills the seat vacated by longtime alderman and mayor pro-tem Dillard, who passed away in March.

“Our future is bright,” Moroney said “And as long as we are hard-working and dedicated to doing things – doing the right thing for the right reasons – progress can continue to be made.”

Moroney was sworn in by Judge George Ward, assisted by Moroney’s stepmother Candi Davis, who held the Bible passed down to Gibson by his mother.

“This Bible, with so many pages underlined … remind me that truly our steps are ordered by the Lord,” Gibson said.

Other members of the Board of Aldermen welcomed Moroney.

“Welcome to the club,” said Billy Joe Frazier of Ward 2, adding that while there will be times they may disagree, he pledged to always sit and talk about issues with Moroney.

“You’re absolutely correct that we have a bright future ahead,” said Valencia Hall, Ward 1. “And the train continues to roll; welcome aboard.”