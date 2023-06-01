ACSO investigating gunshots fired at Adams County home Published 12:17 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late Tuesday shooting on Philip West Road.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when one or more people shot multiple times at a house with three adults inside sleeping, said Lt. Ruston Calvin of ACSO.

“We have multiple leads that we’re chasing at this point,” he said, adding that he did not want to release the identity of victims or suspects while the investigation is ongoing.

Calvin said the damage was minimal, and no injuries were reported.

“We’re unsure of a motive at this time,” he said. “The home was occupied, but there were no other witnesses around.”

Calvin encouraged anyone with information to contact him at 601-442-8333, or they may leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.