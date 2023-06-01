Jordan Farmer seeks to defend title at Beau Pré Club Championship this weekend Published 8:20 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

NATCHEZ — Jordan Farmer is not only the defending champion heading into the 2023 Beau Pré Club Championship at Beau Pré Country Club this weekend, he’s also the tournament chairman for the two-day event.

Farmer will look to go back-to-back against a stacked field of members-only golfers, including another multiple-time champion in Casey Ham, when the tournament takes place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Beau Pré golf pro David Meyer said as of last Wednesday morning, he doesn’t know when tee times for each day will be. But expect the starting tee times on both Saturday and Sunday to be in the mid- to late-morning hours.

As for how the course is playing now compared to this time last year, as well as a month or two ago, Meyer said, “The same. The course is pretty consistent.” And that’s even though much of the region had a pretty wet March and April.

Last year, Farmer erased a three-shot deficit after the first round to defeat Ham to win the championship flight of the open division. Farmer struggled to shoot 1-under-par 71 while Ham had a round of 4-under-par 68 in Round 1. The final round saw both golfers do a complete 180 as Farmer shot a scorching 8-under-par 64 for a two-day score of 135 while Ham couldn’t do anything to keep up with him and ended up with a round of even-par 72 for a two-day total of 140.

Both of them have already signed up to play and are among what is expected to be a field of 40 players this year, Meyer said. And they’re both expected to be in a group of contenders.

“We’ll get around 35 to 40 players. Right now, we’re right at 35,” Meyer said. “Along with them, Tom Bryant, Mark Carter Jr. I don’t want to single a member out. It could be any member playing.”

Last year also had six flights in the open division and four flight in the senior division. However, that will not be the case this year thanks to the inaugural Beau Pré Senior Club Championship that took place just over a month ago.

As for how many flights there will be this year, Meyer said, “We’re not sure yet. It’s undecided.”

The weather could also play a factor in this year’s Beau Pré Club Championship. The high temperature is expected to be about 90 degrees and with an increase in humidity from what it has been over the last several days, the heat index is expected to be in the mid-90s. There is also a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms each day.

“If we got some weather, yes, it will be a factor. It’s an outdoor event, so the weather is always a factor. They’ll load up with plenty to drink. They’ll stay hydrated,” Meyer said.