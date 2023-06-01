UPDATE: Monterey 16-year-old able to return home from hospital after car crash in Vidalia Published 9:21 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A Monterey teen injured in a Wednesday morning car accident in Vidalia was able to return home after being airlifted to a Lafayette hospital.

The 16-year-old driver Evan Wilson was on his way to work at approximately 7 a.m. when for reasons unknown he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and crashed into a sign in the vicinity of Petsense and Johnny’s Pizza on Carter Street. His car spun around, facing the opposite direction from where he was driving.

Wilson had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Trinity Medical Center with a broken collar bone, fractured hip and bruised lung. From there, he was airlifted to Lafayette.

Wilson’s mother Virginia Wilson, shared and update Wednesday evening saying he was able to return home from the hospital the same day without surgery.

“Thank God he will walk outta this hospital!” she shared on social media.

She later said, “He is at home. … We will follow up with an orthopedic surgeon. We appreciate everyone’s help and all the prayers. … Thank you to all the staff at Trinity Medical for taking such good care of him.”

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the crash appears to be purely accidental.

“We believe he either passed out for some medical reason or had fallen asleep,” Merrill said, adding that Wilson stated he had been working late the night before and had to be back at work at 8 a.m. Wednesday.