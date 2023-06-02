Crime Reports: Friday, June 2, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Chauncy Daequan Calvin, 18, 14 Jason Court, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $1,250.00.

Everette Lemonye Bates, 20, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $1,250.00.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Triumph Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Hope Lane.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jamara Vontrell Carradine, 32, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Cranfield Road.

Unwanted subject on North Swan Court.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Montgomery Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Malicious mischief on Pinemount Road.

Shots fired on Phillip West Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Roddrick Ford, 34, 206 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Tristian J. Gill, 26, 418 Cedar St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of schedule I, II and III drugs with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on US 84.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Theft on Ferriday Drive.

Alarms on Hammett Addition Circle.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Fraud on Bayou Drive.

Harassment on Campbell Drive.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Unwanted person on Lynn Haven Drive.

Simple battery on Doyle Road.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 65.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Keondrick Jones, 21, 3926 Hwy 28, Pineville, La., bench warrant for failure to appear for simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $1,688.50.

Lakeidra Turner, 42, 614 Wilson Alley, Ferriday, aggravated battery. Bond set at $200.