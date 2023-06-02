James Charles Martin Published 12:08 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Nov. 9, 1986 – May 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James Charles Martin, 36, of Natchez, MS who died May 13, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Zion Mount Baptist Church with Rev. Hawkins, officiating.

Burial will follow at Zion Mount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com