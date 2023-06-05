A NEW WING: Magnolia Village celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting
Published 10:31 am Monday, June 5, 2023
On Friday, Magnolia Village’s assisted and independent living facility celebrated the grand opening of a new wing and remodeling at 311 Highland Blvd. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
New accommodations at Magnolia Village's assisted and independent living facility on Highland Boulevard were shown at Friday's open house event. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The living area of a new suite at Magnolia Village on Highland Boulevard. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
John Bilbro of Magnolia Village, at right, receives an official city proclamation from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson to celebrate the additions to the facility. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — On Friday, Magnolia Village’s assisted and independent living facility celebrated the grand opening of a new wing and remodeling of it’s facility at 311 Highland Blvd.
The addition includes 13 new rooms, including eight new large rooms and five additional suites, said John Bilbro.
The project has been months in the works.
Bilbro received an official city proclamation from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson to celebrate the additions to the facility.
The above gallery includes scenes from the festivities.