A NEW WING: Magnolia Village celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting Published 10:31 am Monday, June 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Friday, Magnolia Village’s assisted and independent living facility celebrated the grand opening of a new wing and remodeling of it’s facility at 311 Highland Blvd.

The addition includes 13 new rooms, including eight new large rooms and five additional suites, said John Bilbro.

The project has been months in the works.

Bilbro received an official city proclamation from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson to celebrate the additions to the facility.

