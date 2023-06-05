FIRED UP: Mississippi’s firefighters and fire chiefs host summer conference at Natchez Published 10:20 am Monday, June 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Convention Center was loaded with hot and heavy firefighters’ gear and trucks this weekend for the 86th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association Summer Conference.

The Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association is the largest association of first responders in the State of Mississippi, according to president and Chief John B. Pope, III.

The association is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The first association meeting was held in Jackson on February 15, 1923. During the 1940 convention at Natchez, it was decided by the membership to suspend the annual conventions until after World War II, which is why it is only the 86th annual convention.

Approximately 450 firefighters and chiefs are attending the conference this year.

