‘Musical legend’ Jim Easterling remembered by Miss-Lou Published 1:25 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Jim Easterling, long-time owner of Easterling Music Company in Vidalia, has died.

His business has served the Miss-Lou music community for over 50 years, beginning in 1966.

As word of his death reached his former customers and friends throughout the Miss-Lou, many took to social media to share their condolences.

Email newsletter signup

Miss-Lou Champions referred to Easterling as a “musical legend.”

“We are saddened to learn about the passing of a Miss-Lou musical legend, Mr. Jim Easterling. Thank you (for) your contributions to this community and to the music world, both locally and worldwide. Many prayers for the family.”

In addition to selling musical instruments, Easterling was a talented musician with a wealth of knowledge he often freely shared with others.

“This man made it his mission for you not to walk out of his store without what you needed,” posted Michael Wilson. “I can’t count the number of times I witnessed someone walk into Easterling Music not knowing what they needed for a last-minute gig they had dumped in their lap. Mr. Jim would spend an hour talking them through it if that’s what it took, and that customer, many times a total stranger, would walk out with a $2 cable they bought and a $100 microphone he loaned them for free, no questions asked.”

While Easterling was well known to many, the ones who loved him most knew him as a grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, dad and “main man,” according to his granddaughter, Amanda Easterling Stark.

“My heart hurts so bad. He will always be the MAIN MAN,” she said.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.