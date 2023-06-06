Bobby Gene Mitchell Sr. Published 5:55 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Sept. 3, 1949- May 18, 2023

ROXIE – Funeral services for Minister Bobby Gene Mitchell, Sr, 73, of Roxie, MS, who died May 18, 2023, at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Roxie, MS (Hamburg Community), officiated by Pastor Carl Johnson under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS from 2 until 4 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until service time.

Minister Bobby was born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Natchez, MS, to Albert Mitchell and Ruby Stacker Mitchell.

Minister Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Stacker Mitchell, and his twin sister, Clara Jean Mitchell.

Minister Bobby’s personal progress and true calling as a man of God were celebrated during his ordination as a minister in 1993. Minister Bobby led many people to the Lord and ministered at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hamburg, MS under the leadership of Pastor Carl Johnson. Minister Bobby, attended the Franklin County Bible Institute where he acquired numerous certificates of completion, such as the Triune God and Gifts of the Holy Spirit, as well as others while also doing ministry every Saturday at Meadville Convalescent Home ad dedicating his personal time at Franklin County High Alternative School while ministering to at-risk youth.

Minister Bobby’s most endearing quality, of course, was his love and faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Minister Bobby leaves to cherish his legacy forever, his wife and partner, Beverly Mitchell; his eight children, Bobby Jr., Bruce, Aisha, Kanem, Rebecca, Joshua, Phillip, and Jonathan; four sisters, Verlina Mitchell-Washington and her husband, Robert, Joy Mitchell-Nailor, Othrea Virginia Thomas and B. Debra Henley and husband, Thomas, and Connie Lynn Thomas-Delemenea; one godson, Darrius Hayes; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

May the Lord who he received at an early age, now welcome him to His eternal home. We miss and love you sweetheart. –Beverly

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.