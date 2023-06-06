HERE TO HELP: New business represents clients with disabilities Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — “If you need me, call me.”

That’s how Dr. Pat Green said she approaches business with her clients at any time, seven days a week.

Pat Green & Associates LLC celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday at the business located at 917 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Green and her team offer representation and consultation services for those with disabilities who need help receiving social security benefits as well as provide diversity and inclusion training for other businesses.

Green, a New Orleans native with Natchez roots, holds a Ph.D. in vocational rehab counseling. In that field, she found herself testifying as a vocational expert in over 20,000 disability cases in New York and New Jersey over the past 26 years, she said.

In November, she switched her focus from testifying to representing clients with both mental and physical disabilities.

“As an expert in the field of physical and mental limitations and jobs, I have to know every job in the country and the physical and mental capabilities you have to have in order to do those jobs,” she said.

She relocated to Natchez in 2009 and continued working remotely. Green said she is excited about helping clients here.

“I’m excited about this area,” she said. “These are my roots and I plan on doing a lot and giving a lot back.”

Green said she has an “amazing team,” which includes nurses, doctors, rehab counselors and accountants.

“Not only do we understand the law, but we understand disability,” she said. “Let us help you if you’re in need. If you’re denied, call Pat Green and Associates.”

Her consultations are free to clients, she said.

“My fee comes from a very small percentage that social security pays out when you win your case,” she said. “I do not get paid unless you get paid.”

To inquire about Pat Green & Associates and how they can help, call 908-361-9831.

“That’s my personal cell phone and my business number, so you have direct contact with me,” Green said.

For more information, visit patgreenandassociates.com.