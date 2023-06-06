Judge Minor sets $500,000 bond for man accused of raping elderly woman

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Jan Griffey

William Clyde Ashley of Natchez

NATCHEZ — Natchez Justice Court Judge Audrey B. Minor set a $500,000 bond for William Clyde Ashley Tuesday when he was arraigned on charges of rape and assault with intent to ravish.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ashley, 27, of 807 U.S. 84 No. 3, Natchez, on Monday for the rape and assault of an elderly Natchez woman.

Deputies took Ashley into custody Monday morning without incident.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said investigators were able to identify Ashley as the sole suspect in the case and sought an arrest warrant for him when their investigation was complete.

The elderly woman was treated and released from Merit Health Natchez on the morning of May 24 for injuries that occurred two days prior.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, Patten said no other information would be released at this time.

“The investigators of the Criminal Investigative Division of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job on this case that is very sensitive in nature. From the time we received the report of this horrendous incident, they worked diligently to collect evidence, identify the suspect, corroborate statements with time lines in order to affect an arrest,” Patten said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the job they have done on this particular case in order to start seeking justice for the victim.”

