Meet your Pets of the Week: Virginia, Gumbo, Snow and Duke Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

1 of 4

Top photo is Virginia. She was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Virginia is about 3 years old. She is very playful and lovable. Virginia is very patiently waiting for a new family of her own. Virginia is also available for fostering.

Next is Gumbo. He is about 4 to 6 weeks old. Gumbo was brought to the shelter as a stray. He is a very lovable kitty that is patiently waiting for his new furever family. Come meet Virginia and Gumbo at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Third is Snow. She is a fantastic dog and is a guest at the Concordia PAWS Shelter. Snow said she had a great time in the swimming pool and the play-lot today! She would love to have her own yard and loving family. Please come by and meet this gorgeous, sweet dog. Snow is a great companion. She has been with at PAWS for a long time and deserves a home of her own. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is required to keep them safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Email newsletter signup

Last is Duke. Duke is a 5-year-old, neutered male, heartworm negative Labrador retriever, who would love to be your walking companion or couch potato. Like a lot of us, he is a little hard of hearing and a little stiff in the rear legs but otherwise in great shape. Please contact HPR at 601-303-0672 to schedule an appointment to meet Duke.