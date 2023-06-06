MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this woman? Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

UPDATE: She has been found and is safe.

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Tuesday morning for a missing female last seen in Ferriday on Monday, June 5, possibly traveling to the Jackson area.

Ah’Myiah Lee is 18 years old and described as a Black female with brown eyes and hair with braids.

Email newsletter signup

She is diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit an online tip using the CPSO mobile app.