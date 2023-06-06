MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this woman?

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Photo submitted by Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office of a missing female who has since been found and is safe.

UPDATE: She has been found and is safe.

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Tuesday morning for a missing female last seen in Ferriday on Monday, June 5, possibly traveling to the Jackson area.

Ah’Myiah Lee is 18 years old and described as a Black female with brown eyes and hair with braids.

She is diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit an online tip using the CPSO mobile app.

 

