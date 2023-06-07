Allen B. Oliver Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Aug. 21, 1943 – May 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Allen B. Oliver, 79, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Natchez with Rev. Clifton Marvel officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church and will continue on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Allen was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Columbia, TN, the son of Mary Oliver and Louis Oliver. He was a retired educator. Mr. Oliver was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Laymen Club. He was also a member of the Natchez Adams Retired Teachers Association. Allen enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Brenda Fuqua.

Allen leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Georgia Oliver; daughter, Staci A. Turner (Kamiah); brothers, Alphonso Oliver, James Oliver (Dorothy), Leslie Oliver (Valena), and Louis Oliver (Michelle); sisters, Bessie Bonivel (Alex), Elnora Johnson (Jimmy), Roberta Cooper, Emily Van, Linda Oliver, LaQuita Flowers (Gregory); grandchildren, Avery Allen Oliver, Kelsey Allyse Turner, Kennedi Alexis Turner; brothers-in-law, Larry Jackson (Rose), John Fuqua and Charles Hogans (Dorothy), other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com