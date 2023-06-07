Anfernee Da’Quentis Earls Sr. Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Aug. 30, 1996 – May 27, 2023

WOODVILLE – Funeral services for Anfernee Da’Quentis Earls Sr., 26, of Woodville, who passed away on May 27, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Embrew Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Anthony officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Embrew Baptist Church and on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Anfernee, affectionately known as “Li Ant”, was born on Aug. 30, 1996, in Natchez, MS, to Monica Earls.

Anfernee was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Nolan Sr., Nancy Johnson, and Artherine Earls; paternal great-grandmother, Maggie Porter; paternal grandmother, Etta Poole, and a devoted step-grandfather, Phillip Thompson, Sr.

Anfernee is survived by his parents, Monica Earls-Dunbar, stepfather, Que Dunbar, Jr., and father, Herbert Poole, III; maternal grandparents, Lee Ester Thompson and Milton Earls; paternal grandfather, Herbert (Denise) Poole, Jr.; two sons, Anfernee Da’Quentis Earls, Jr., and Tyrik Da’Quentis Earls; one daughter, Kailee Earls; two brothers, Juan Almaron Isaac, Jr. and Herbert (Scooter) Poole; three sisters, Bianca Poole, Na’lisha Poole (Woodville, MS), and Candance Samuels (McComb, MS); godmother, Annie Groom (Woodville, MS); godsister, Paisley Stewart; godbrother, Kyecen Russ (Woodville, MS); aunts, Joyce (Larry Sr.) Veal (Gloster, MS), Esther (Nolan, Sr.) Thompson and Saniyah Veals (Woodville, MS), Lisa and Linda Bates (Baton Rouge, LA); uncles, Phillip Thompson, Jr. (Woodville, MS), Allen (Tekeyla) Henyard (Baton Rouge, LA), Jaylon Earls (Woodville, MS), Fredrick (Pheon) Dunbar (Biloxi, MS), Wille (Erniece) Earls, Bobbie Joe (Linda) Earls (Woodville, MS), Jimmie Earls (Gloster, MS), Carl Johnson

(Brookhaven, MS) and Nolan Jr. (Linda) Johnson (Woodville, MS), Derick (Kesha) Poole (Madison, MS); godaunts, Stephanie (Levi) Gaston, and Shanta Collins (Houston, TX); three nieces, De’Niyah Poole (Woodville, MS), Summer Poole (Crosby, MS), and Aleese Ray (McComb, MS); three nephews, Dior Burton (Woodville, MS), Jeremy Samuels, Jr. and Colton Samuels (McComb MS), and family and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.