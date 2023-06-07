Blanton Construction rebuilding former South China restaurant building
Published 11:34 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023
NATCHEZ — No, the former South China building at 495 John R. Junkin is not being demolished.
Instead, after a long dispute between tenant, owner and the insurance company, the building is undergoing a major renovation, said Scott Slover, Natchez attorney who represents one of the party’s involved.
R.L. Blanton Construction began work this week on the building, according to a permit filed with the City of Natchez Planning Department.
Email newsletter signup
Information about whether the restaurant will be re-opened was not available this morning. This story will be updated.