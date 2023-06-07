Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday June 7, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of May 26-June 1:
Nichelle Letcher charged with conspiracy – trafficking a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Nichelle Letcher charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine). Case bound over to a grand jury.
Frederick Hauer charged with conspiracy – trafficking a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Frederick Hauer charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine). Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of May 26-June 1:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, May 31:
None. (No court on that date)
Tuesday, May 30:
None. (No court on that date)
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Thursday, June 1:
Preston Atwood, 25, of Vidalia, sentenced to three days by default and fined $410 for simple criminal damage to property.
Christopher Thornhill, 40, Vidalia, sentenced to pay $100 fine for simple littering.
Albert Madison, 37, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $1,482.50 for driving while intoxicated (second offense).