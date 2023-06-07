Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday June 7, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 26-June 1:

Nichelle Letcher charged with conspiracy – trafficking a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nichelle Letcher charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Frederick Hauer charged with conspiracy – trafficking a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Frederick Hauer charged with trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine). Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 26-June 1:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 31:

None. (No court on that date)

 

Tuesday, May 30:

None. (No court on that date)

 

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, June 1:

Preston Atwood, 25, of Vidalia, sentenced to three days by default and fined $410 for simple criminal damage to property.

Christopher Thornhill, 40, Vidalia, sentenced to pay $100 fine for simple littering.

Albert Madison, 37, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $1,482.50 for driving while intoxicated (second offense).

