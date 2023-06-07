Courthouse Records: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Adams County

May 26-June 1

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

DHS — Omarri J. Jackson.

DHS — Dexter A. Wright.

DHS — Derrick J. Chatman.

DHS — Rogerlin Ownes.

Divorces:

Rebekah Cade and Eric Cade. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

James Warren Winborn III, 47, Starks, La. to Norafaye Ann Oden, 44, Starks, La.

Austin James Odom, 24, Live Oak, Texas to Victoria Marie Mitchell, 24, Monroe, La.

Jason Jordan Tennehill, 44, Jena, La. to Shawnda Daniele Pritts (Hallmark), 46, Jena, La.

Deed transactions:

May 25-31

Justin C. Buseck and Erica Buseck to Samuel J. Thomas lot 77 Anchorage Subdivision, Fifth Development.

James Arthur Stewart to William Lee Hash and Jamison Lee Stewart Hash, lot 43 Greenfield Subdivision.

Connie Bates to Aaron Blake Forbess, land beginning at an iron pin set on the division line between Cole Hill Plantation and tract No. 1 of subdivision of Ingleside Plantation.

Davilyn Jenee Johnson to Adolph Hayes and Lisa Hayes, lot 12 Cedar Creek Subdivision, First Development.

Wall & Jex Investments, LLC to Kameron Thomas Sidwell and Cheyenne Gail Sidwell, lot 42 Etania Subdivision.

Kimberly Renae Grantham to Ron R. Brown and Randy Latrail Foster, lot 23 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Rose Marie Foley to Glenn J. Foley, all of lot 63 and ½ of lot 64 Clifton Addition.

Matthew Ryan Freeman to Matthew Ryan Freeman and Jheri Dupre Freeman, lot E Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Kimberly Giddings et al. to Michael Webster and Jerrica Webster, lot 1 of Block 6 Concord Subdivision.

Donna N. Hardy to Murray D. Donald, lot 119 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

May 25-31

Fredrick Neil McGuire and Shawna L. McGuire to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, the West thirty feet (30’) of lot 61 and the east thirty-five feet (35’) of lot 62 Woodland Park Addition.

Samuel J. Thomas to NEWREZ, LLC, lot 77 Anchorage Subdivision, Fifth Development.

Aaron Forbess to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land form an iron pin marking the northeast corner of lot 1 “Ingleside” Addition.

Aaron Forbess to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at an iron pin set on the division line between Cole Hill Plantation and Tract No. 1 of subdivision of Ingleside Plantation.

Matt Daniel Merritt to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, Tract “B-2”, 49.5 Acres, Portion of Courtland Plantation.

Kameron Thomas Sidwell and Cheyenne Gail Sidwell to Cornerstone Home Lending, lot 42 Etania Subdivision.

Michael Webster and Jerrica Webster to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 1 of Block 6 Concord Subdivision.

Murray Donald to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 119 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Main Line Inspection, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, lot 39 Montebello Subdivision.

Melody B. Thayer to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, land beginning at the Southeast corner of lot 8 Woodhaven Subdivision (Second Development, Second Part).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 1

Civil cases:

Robert Buchanan v. Pro Transmission.

Maggie Hayes v. Larry Curtis.

Bertha Drew v. Edward Davis.

Frances Ransom and Barbara Ransom v. Haley Stiles & Health Whittington.

Concordia Parish

May 26-June 1

Civil suits:

CAP Limited Partnership v. Angelica Davis.

Concordia Park Apartments v. Angelica Davis.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Michael French.

Pipeyard Properties, LLC v. NECO, LLC.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Ryan L. Thompson A/K/A Ryan Lance Thompson.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Diamond Henderson.

Sandra Bailey v. Terrion M. Alexander.

State of Louisiana v. Terrion M. Alexander.

State of Louisiana v. Brandon J. Welch. (Non Support)

Lacey H. Welch v. Brandon J. Welch. (Non Support)

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Jerrell Hayes.

In Re: Michelle Olds.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Jeremy Blake Walworth, 30, Newellton, La. to Jessica Renee Hude, 40, Newellton, La.

Deed transactions:

William Kenneth Wilson to Naomi Reed Robertson, lots 103 and 104 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Bradley Scott Perkins and Jennie Reanae Maples Perkins to Mykees H. Norris, lot 8-D Jamar W. Adcocks Subdivision.

Stephanie Jo Deweese Lemoine and Raymond P. Lemoine to Harold Whittington and Penny Whittington, lot 9 North Taconey Subdivision.

Jason Lushute and Jodi Lushute to Sharon L. Landrum and Martha M. Lushute, lot 141 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Lisa Anne Jones Robertson to Delta Bank, lot 37 of subdivision of portion of lots 3 and 4 Sycamore Plantation Subdivision.

Naomi Reed Robertson to Delta Bank, lots 103 and 104 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Jeanne Eyvonne Byars Reynolds to Delta Bank, lot 94 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Sharon L. Landrum and Martha M. Lushute to United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service, lot 141 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.