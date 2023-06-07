Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Marquell Rodrico Cravens, 30, 109 Mimosa Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of marijuana with intent to sell less than 30 grams. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Tony Wayne Holmes, 38, 27 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $403.50.

Arrests — Thursday, June 1

Lindsey Claire Lee, 21, 305 Briarwood Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Ava Elise Brown, 20, 657 Browntree Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Rhonda Lee Cross, 21, 356 Highland Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Emma Grace Braley, 19, 7 North Magnolia Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

William Jerome Jackson, 54, 573 Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Garrett Jackson Head, 24, 689 Gloson Road, Calhoun, La., on charge of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Bond set at $25,000.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Ram Circle.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Winchester Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Coin Laundry.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Toyota.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on North Rankin Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Ram Circle.

Reports — Saturday

Four traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Ram Circle.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on Covington Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart Overpass.

Traffic stop at Verizon.

Assisting motorist on South Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on South Canal Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Two false alarms on North Union Street.

False alarm on Covington Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez High School.

Traffic stop at Family Dollar/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Family Dollar/George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Cheyenne Conner 56, Oakmont Drive, Jackson, on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance. Held on $726.00 bond.

William Johnson, 18, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.

Keith Thomas, 52, Oscar Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Demarco Hawkins, 44, Tolliver Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of indecent exposure. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Kenneth Lawson Devening, 57, Holly Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Held without bond.

Gregory Fondren, 65, Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Released on $500.00 bond.

Lula B. James, 75, Meadowlane Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Old Devereaux Street.

Threats on Hillcrest Drive.

Disturbance on Montgomery Road.

Petit larceny on Green Acres Road.

Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on Benbrook Road.

Identity theft on Airport Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Broadmoor Drive.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Second Street.

Intelligence report on Teal Road.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Cottage Home Drive.

Disturbance on Phillip West Road.

Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Burglary on Eastmoor Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Ledger Powell, 26, 287 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Ramero Morace, 33, 432 Michigan Ave., Bogalusa, possession of a schedule I drug and a schedule IV drug and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Chad Caroll, 46, 609 Texas Ave., Ferriday, misapplication of payments. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Nuisance animals on Circle Drive.

Domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Concordia Park Drive.

Neglected animals on Vidalia Drive.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 15.

Domestic violence on Grape Street.

Shots fired on Concordia Park Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Theft on Grigsby Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Welfare check on Loop Road.

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Reports — Saturday

Fight on Doty Gardens Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Unwanted person on Earl Davis Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Simple Burglary on Belle Grove Circle.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 3196.

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive.

Fight on Concordia Park Drive.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Criminal damage to property on Skipper Drive.

Alarms on US 84.

Domestic violence on Carter Street.

Stalking on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Woodmount Drive.

Fraud on Fisherman Drive.

Threats on Boggy Bayou Road.

Harassment on Harbor Road.

Alarms on Crestview Drive.

Alarms on Fields Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Westlake Drive.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Welfare check on Mack Moore Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Welfare check on Apple Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on Woodmount Drive.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Reports — Wednesday

Public assistance on US 84.

Unwanted person on Lynn Haven Drive.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Campbell Road.

Welfare check on US 84.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Alarms on Hammett Addition Circle.

Welfare check on Peach Street.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Civil matter on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Cowan Street.

Residence burglary on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Civil matter on Woodland Avenue.

Shots fired on Lee Tyler Road.

Suspicious person on Rabb Road.