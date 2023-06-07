Dorothy M. Covington Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

June 21, 1931 – Jan. 28, 2023

SOUTH BEND – Dorothy Johnson Covington passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the home of her loving daughter, Barbara Ann Mosby.

Dorothy was born on June 21, 1931, to Laura Smith and Chester Johnson in Natchez, MS. She was the youngest of nine children, who all preceded her in death.

On a beautiful Christmas day in 1947, she was united in marriage to Henry Covington, Sr. They were married for 55 years before his passing. From this union, five beautiful children were born: Henry Covington, Jr, Barbara (Philip – deceased) Mosby, Terry (David) Covington, Doris (Perry) Townsend, and Donnie Covington (deceased). Dorothy also had a special niece and nephew, Betty and Freddie Ward; a nephew that was like a son, Jeffrey Shell; and a goddaughter, Andrea January. Dorothy is also survived by nine grandchildren, Comeco Mosby of Florida, LaTonia (Tim) Ferguson and Rodney Mosby of Indiana, Henry Covington, III, and Calesha (Eric) Herrington of Texas, Turkesha Poindexter-Mosby, Jasmine Poindexter, and La’Kiya and La’Koul Townsend of Indiana.

Dorothy worked as a cook with the Headstart program. She was a faithful member of United Baptist Church for over 85 years, where she served in the choir and on the mother’s bench.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Covington, Sr.; her son-in-law, Philip Mosby, Jr, and her son, Donnie Covington.

Services will be held on June 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the United Baptist Church, 418 Morgantown Rd., Natchez, Mississippi. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dorothy may be donated to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Unit D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be offered to Dorothy’s family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.