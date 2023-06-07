James Gordon Easterling Sr. Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, MS – James Gordon “Jim” Easterling Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi, passed from this life into God’s presence on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born in Morgantown, Mississippi to James and Ruby Easterling where he was raised. Jim was a graduate of Morgantown High School and attended Pearl River Community College. He and his wife, Rhelda, owned and operated Easterling Music in Vidalia, Louisiana for 57 years. Jim was a musician and performed across the South with his band, The Mississippians, for over 40 years. Jim loved the music industry and wrote several songs that were recorded by Marty Robbins, including “Hello Daily News.” He enjoyed time on his farm in Morgantown. He was a great storyteller and Jim will be remembered for his grasp of history and historical events.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith “Doll” Easterling; and two brothers, Jerry Easterling and Darrel Easterling.

Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rhelda Easterling; two sons, James Gordon Easterling, Jr. and his wife, Susan, and Gregory Neal Easterling and his wife, Sue Ann; two sisters, Jean Fortenberry, and Joan Gartman; a brother, Jeff Easterling and his wife, Judy; six grandchildren, James Gordon “Jay” Easterling, III and his wife, Angela, Joseph Quentin Easterling and his wife, Jennifer, Amanda Sue Stark and her husband, Wylie, Jessica Marie Christoff and her husband, Brian, Angela Anne Easterling, and Rachael Erin Gaspard and her husband, Shane; fourteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.

There will be a visitation for Jim at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, Mississippi on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Cory Odom, will be in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgantown Cemetery.