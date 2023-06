Kattie M Tyler Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Kattie M. Tyler, 79, of Fayette, MS who died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.