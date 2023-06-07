Mary Eliza Turner Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

April 4, 1950 – May 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Eliza Turner, 73, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Free Springs Baptist Church in Dolorosa, MS with Pastor Johnathan Hargraves officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Mary was born April 4, 1950, in Woodville, the daughter of Wille Mae McDonald Carter and Percy Turner. She was a high school graduate and a member of Free Springs Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: Denzel Turner (Paula), Eldon Turner (Ruby), and Lonnie Turner; other relatives and friends.

