Natchez man charged with receiving stolen property after spotted with stolen vehicle from Claiborne County

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Joseph Todd Partridge

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested after he was found trying to start a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Claiborne County.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Shane Daugherty said on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a stolen gold Tahoe out of Port Gibson.

An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who was on patrol spotted the vehicle at Family Dollar on U.S. 61 North, Daugherty said.

Deputies responded to the call, where Joseph Todd Partridge, 35, of 4 Rand Road, Natchez, was working to start the gold Tahoe using jumper cables and another person’s smaller red Mazda truck.

“He gave the story that he bought the vehicle from someone else,” Chief Daugherty said, even though the ignition had been “punched” on it, meaning it was dismantled.

Partridge was initially charged with receiving stolen property. That charge may be upgraded as the investigation continues.

The owner of the Mazda truck was not arrested.

No bond has been set for Partridge as of yet.

