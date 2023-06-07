Officers make double arrests in case of two cars stolen Sunday in Natchez Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Authorities have arrested and charged two men thought to have been working together in the case of two vehicles stolen Sunday in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green thanked Wilkinson County deputies who captured two suspects — Kenneth Sanders and Romeo Jackson, both 21 — late in the evening on the same Sunday that the vehicles were stolen.

Both Sanders and Jackson have each been charged by NPD with motor vehicle theft.

The first vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram, had been taken from the parking lot of Popeyes restaurant in Natchez.

“The truck was left running with the keys inside,” Green said, “and someone got in and drove off.” Police later identified that someone as Jackson.

The second vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Dollar General on U.S. 61 South.

“This guy gave someone a ride and stopped at the store. While he was in the store, they took his vehicle,” Green said.

She said the suspect, Sanders, was later caught trying to sell the 2001 Ford Taurus at an automobile shop in Fayette.

“(Investigators) used video cameras to see that the vehicle headed North on U.S. 61 and then used video from stores where it was available to see that they had left the city limits,” she said. At that time, police put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) Alert to other agencies for the two vehicles and suspects.

“We were able to get enough information to identify who they were and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office was able to make contact with both of them, took them into custody and brought them to us later in the same evening,” Green said.

The 2015 Dodge Ram is still missing, she added.

Sanders is from Wilkinson County and Jackson is from Nashville, Tennessee.