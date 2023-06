Tyron Dante Warren Dunmore Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

April 16, 2000 – May 30, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyron Dante Warren Dunmore, of Vidalia, LA will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Jarrod Bottley officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.