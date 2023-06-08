CPSO charges man for attempting to catfish juvenile by pretending to be a minor

Published 10:08 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Wesson man Jesse Brister, 28, sits on the ground in handcuffs and faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

VIDALIA, La. — A Wesson man was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals after he allegedly pretended to be a minor while sending and requesting sexually explicit photos to a juvenile.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating the man identified as Jesse A. Brister, 28, on April 5 and states that he made contact with a minor online with sexual intentions.

During conversations on social media, he allegedly portrayed himself as a juvenile, transmitted numerous sexually explicit photos of himself and requested the same in return.

Email newsletter signup

CPSO detectives were able to positively identify Brister through internet service providers and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Brookhaven.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending Brister, who now faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More News

Truck driver rolling through Vidalia arrested with alcohol, drugs, a gun, counterfeit cash

‘For God’s sake, don’t leave firearms in the vehicle’: Police Chief remarks on how civilians can mitigate summer crimes

READY, SET, RIDE: Annual YP Bicycle Classic returns this Saturday 

Officers make double arrests in case of two cars stolen Sunday in Natchez

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How concerned are you about the number of guest houses, B&Bs and short-term rentals are operating in Natchez's historic district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections