CPSO charges man for attempting to catfish juvenile by pretending to be a minor Published 10:08 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A Wesson man was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals after he allegedly pretended to be a minor while sending and requesting sexually explicit photos to a juvenile.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating the man identified as Jesse A. Brister, 28, on April 5 and states that he made contact with a minor online with sexual intentions.

During conversations on social media, he allegedly portrayed himself as a juvenile, transmitted numerous sexually explicit photos of himself and requested the same in return.

CPSO detectives were able to positively identify Brister through internet service providers and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Brookhaven.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending Brister, who now faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.