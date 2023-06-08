Dr. Robert Walker Harrison III Published 2:48 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

NATCHEZ – Dr. Robert Walker Harrison, III passed on May 3, 2023, in Rochester, NY.

Dr. Harrison’s commitment to excellence resulted in academic appointments as Professor of Medicine, Director of Endocrinology/Metabolism at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Professor of Medicine and the Chief of the Endocrine Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

While Dr. Harrison was a disciplined and dedicated academic, his first love and priority was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of thirty-eight years, Gayle Harrison, Ph.D.;

two sons, Robert IV “Bobby,” and William “Seth;” eight granddaughters; three sisters; nieces;

nephews and friends.

Services will be held at Zion Chapel AME Church, in Natchez, on June 14, 2023, with 10 until 11 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations can be made to Tougaloo College.