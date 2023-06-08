Earl Moore Published 3:29 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

FAIRBURN, GA – Earl Moore of Fairburn passed away on June 5, 2023.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Milner; children, Mike Moore and his wife, Judy of Carrollton, GA; David Moore and his wife, Laura Lee of Carrollton, GA; Mary Ann Moore Brooks and her husband, Chris of Redmond, WA; Colleen Moore Ramsey and her husband, Greg of Powder Springs, GA; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Moore Dunaway, and niece, Margaret Yvonne Forstner.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. George Dillard officiating. A private interment service to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn. 770-964-4800

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.