Earl Moore

Published 3:29 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAIRBURN, GA – Earl Moore of Fairburn passed away on June 5, 2023.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Milner; children, Mike Moore and his wife, Judy of Carrollton, GA; David Moore and his wife, Laura Lee of Carrollton, GA; Mary Ann Moore Brooks and her husband, Chris of Redmond, WA; Colleen Moore Ramsey and her husband, Greg of Powder Springs, GA; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Moore Dunaway, and niece, Margaret Yvonne Forstner.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. George Dillard officiating. A private interment service to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn. 770-964-4800

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

More Obituaries

Ja’Breil S’renity Hammett

John Larry Randall

Dr. Robert Walker Harrison III

Anfernee Da’Quentis Earls Sr.

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How concerned are you about the number of guest houses, B&Bs and short-term rentals are operating in Natchez's historic district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections