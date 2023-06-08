John Larry Randall Published 2:50 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Feb. 26, 1956 – June 3, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Funeral services for John Larry “Johnell” Randall., 67, of Vidalia, who passed away on June 3, 2023, will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at St. Stephens Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Leon Dixon officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 10:00A.M. until service time at the church.

John, affectionately known as “Johnell”, was born on February 26, 2023, in Adams County, MS, to Clarence Randall Jr. and Pearl B. Randall.

John “Johnell” was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Randall Jr and Pearl B. Randall; one sister, Katherine Randall King.

John “Johnell” is survived by his son, John Randall; one brother, Clarence Randall III and his wife Shirley; two sisters, Ollie J. Jones and Selida Randall; one aunt, Marilyn Butler; seven nieces, Shernika Robertson and husband J.T., Shante Randall, Sonji Smith and husband Tony, Sanya Harris and husband T.C., Latasha Thomas and husband Jimmy, Asia Robinson and Erena Scott; five nephews, Kevin Sims, Donell Phar, Roderic Randal and wife Yolanda, Kenya King and wife Niecy and Carlos King and wife Jazmine; and a host of other relative and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.