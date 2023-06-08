Truck driver rolling through Vidalia arrested with alcohol, drugs, a gun, counterfeit cash

Published 3:56 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — A Jackson man driving a semi-truck on U.S. 84 near Vidalia was arrested Tuesday when a thorough search of the truck revealed counterfeit money, multiple controlled substances, a loaded firearm with two magazines and several open alcohol containers.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol officers stopped the truck driver, identified as Santoris D. Stirgus, 28, of Jackson, due to reports of reckless driving.

They reportedly observed the parked truck and Stirgus exiting a daiquiri shop with a large cup in hand. While speaking with him, deputies noted that he was exhibiting signs of impairment and located multiple open containers of alcohol inside the truck.

A search then followed, which revealed a loaded firearm with two magazines, numerous types of pills in illegal bottles, suspected marijuana and counterfeit money.

Investigators later discovered that Stirgus is a convicted felon on probation for narcotics charges and is, therefore, not allowed to possess firearms.

He was taken into custody and booked into the CPSO jail without incident.

Stirgus is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell

possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit money) and careless operation.

