Closing Ceremonies: Natchez-Adams Youth Softball League

Published 9:48 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Girls in the Natchez-Adams Youth Softball League laughed and played in the infield dirt as they eagerly awaited the trophy presentation Friday evening. Bridget Wactor read out names of each team as her husband Tommy handed trophies to smiling young ladies.

It was the closing ceremony of another year of softball for the league. Wactor thanked the volunteer coaches, umpires, scorekeepers and those who helped fix issues with the lights in her welcoming speech.

Two scholarship winners were recognized. Taylor Henry earned the Gene Brashier Memorial Scholarship while Saniyah Malone won the Riana Flynn Scholarship. Check back later next week for Henry and Malone’s story.

Enjoy this video gallery from the closing ceremony.

