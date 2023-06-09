Crime Reports: Friday, June 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Larnell Dewayne Holmes, 31, 400 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Tydreik Tyrell Perkins, 22, 6 Preston Court, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. No bond set.

Romeo Kison Jackson, 21, 5515 Country Drive, Nashville, Tenn., on charge of larceny: motor vehicle theft. No bond set.

Kenneth Amard Sanders, 638 Tenner Road, Natchez, on charge of larceny: motor vehicle theft. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Minor Street.

Welfare concern/check on Melrose Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on South Canal Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Roth Hill Road.

Unwanted subject on Inez Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 24, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 35, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

William Clyde Ashley III, 27, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charge of rape: with intent to ravish. Held without bond.

Carl Lavinski Felton, 33, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Held on $212.50 bond.

Edward Willie Green Jr., 33, Humphrey Trail Park Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, window tint law, and controlled substance: illegal possession. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Joiner Street.

Trespassing on Farr Road.

Theft on Greenfield Road.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

False alarm on Tasha Drive.

Intelligence report on East Kirby Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Wickliffe Road.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

Intelligence report on Wilkerson Road.

Petit larceny on State Street.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Welfare concern/check on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on State Street.

Accident on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on Booker Road.

Accident on Beau Pré Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Santoris Diquan Stirgus, 28, 3854 N. Lost Lake Cove, Jackson, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of schedule II and schedule IV drugs, open container, monetary instrument abuse, careless operation and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Kadarrian Frazier, 41, 657 Levens Addition, Ferriday, failure to register as a sex offender (six counts) and probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Missing person on Fisherman Drive.

Disturbance on Crestview Drive.

Harassment on Galloway Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Unwanted person on Morris Road.

Down power lines on Doty Road.

Missing person on Crestview Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Tyrone Davis, Jr., 32, Ferriday, warrant for stalking. No bond set.