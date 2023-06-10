Eleanore Margaret Gladen Johnson Published 9:10 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

Dec. 17, 1922 – June 8, 2023

Eleanore Margaret Gladen Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 8, 2023, at the age of 100.

Eleanore was born on December 17, 1922, in Gutherie, Minnesota as the third child of ten children to John Arthur Bryan Gladen and Leila Peterson Gladen. Eleanore was united in marriage to Howard E. Johnson on July 3, 1946, and was married for 48 years until his death on May 22, 1994.

Email newsletter signup

Eleanore lived a long life devoted to being a Christian, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Eleanore and Howard lived in Idaho, Arkansas, and Mississippi, moving for Howard’s job as a forester for International Paper Company. They lived in Natchez, Mississippi for thirty-two years. Eleanore worked many years in the Natchez Public School System. In 1990, Eleanore and Howard moved to Brandon, Mississippi.

Eleanore loved her church, FBC Brandon, and was very active until her later years. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and baking, and was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan. Reading and working on puzzles were also two of her favorite activities. She loved cooking meals for her family, especially during holidays and birthdays. She was a long-time volunteer at Merit Health Crossgates and Peachtree Village.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her parents A.B. Gladen and Leila Peterson Gladen, her husband, Howard E. Johnson, infant daughter, Sally Margaret Johnson, brothers Cyrus Gladen, Harvey Gladen, Russell Gladen, Gerald Gladen, and Larry Gladen, as well as her sisters Eunice Grose and Mary Jo Heath, and son-in-law John Bowen, Sr.

Eleanore is survived by her four daughters Susan Bowen, Anne Allen (David), Sarah Wirt, and Rose O’Neal (Ronald). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Amy Greene (Marty), John Bowen, Jr. (Leslie), Marc Bowen, David Wirt (Morgan), Thomas Wirt, Daniel O’Neal (Amber), and Anna O’Neal. She is survived by one great-grandson, Mason Greene, and eight great-granddaughters Gracie Bowen, Emma Bowen, Maggie Bowen, Olivia Bowen, Alana Bowen, Leland Wirt, Sloane Wirt, and Eleanor O’Neal.

Eleanore is also survived by her two sisters Rosalie Gould and Arlene Jackson as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Her family and many friends were very dear to her. Many thanks to her physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and other health care professionals who helped her through surgeries and clinic visits and truly helped to extend the quality of her life.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Missions Fund 309 S. College Street Brandon, Mississippi 39042

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.